Marriott International Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on February 15, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor

To listen to the call, dial 866-342-8591(US) or +1 203-518-9713 (International) with conference ID MAR4Q21.

For a replay call, dial 800-723-1517 (US) or +1 402-220-2659 (International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.