Marriott International Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 1, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor

To listen to the call, dial 800-274-8461 (US) or +1 203-518-9843 (International), Conference ID MAR1Q24 .

For a replay call, dial 800-839-3735 (US) or +1 402-220-2977 (International).using using conference ID MAR1Q24

