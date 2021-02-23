Marriott International Promotes Anthony Capuano To CEO, Stephanie Linnartz To President

(RTTNews) - Marriott International (MAR) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors appointed Anthony Capuano as the new Chief Executive Officer and has joined the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Most recently, Capuano was Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services. The Board of Directors also announced that Stephanie Linnartz, previously Group President, Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses, has been appointed President, effective immediately.

Capuano's and Linnartz's appointments follow the unexpected passing of Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson on February 15, 2021.

Capuano began his Marriott career in 1995 as part of the Market Planning and Feasibility team. Between 1997 and 2005, he led Marriott's full-service development efforts in the Western U.S. & Canada. From 2005 to 2008, Capuano served as Senior Vice President of full-service development for North America

In 2008, his responsibilities expanded to include all of U.S. & Canada and the Caribbean and Latin America, and he became Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer in 2009.

Capuano began his professional career in Laventhol and Horwath's Boston-based Leisure Time Advisory Group. He then joined Kenneth Leventhal and Company's hospitality consulting group in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Linnartz, who began her Marriott career in 1997, served as Global Chief Commercial Officer from 2013 to 2019, Global Officer, Sales and Revenue Management from 2009 to 2013, Senior Vice President, Global Sales from 2008 to 2009; Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Planning and Support from 2005 to 2008, and prior to that, various roles in Marriott's Finance and Business Development Department.

