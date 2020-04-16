Marriott International (MAR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marriott International (MAR) closed at $80.39, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the hotel company had gained 26.52% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

MAR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MAR is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.34 billion, down 13.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $16 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.33% and -23.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MAR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.2% lower. MAR is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MAR has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.14 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.37.

Meanwhile, MAR's PEG ratio is currently 3.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Hotels and Motels stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

