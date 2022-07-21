Marriott International (MAR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed at $151 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hotel company had gained 11.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marriott International as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 98.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.97 billion, up 57.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +88.4% and +41.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. Marriott International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Marriott International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.54, which means Marriott International is trading at a premium to the group.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.