Marriott International (MAR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed the most recent trading day at $138.69, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the hotel company had lost 21.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 9.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.79%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marriott International as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Marriott International is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.08 billion, up 61.39% from the year-ago period.

MAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $19.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.77% and +43.07%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. Marriott International is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Marriott International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.32.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

