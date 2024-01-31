Marriott International (MAR) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed at $239.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.61% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.82%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.23%.

The hotel company's shares have seen an increase of 9.62% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marriott International will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.16%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.32 billion, indicating a 6.63% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. At present, Marriott International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marriott International is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.35.

Also, we should mention that MAR has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Hotels and Motels industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.