Marriott International (MAR) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed at $197.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the hotel company had lost 0.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marriott International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $2.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.91 billion, up 11.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.63 per share and revenue of $23.93 billion, which would represent changes of +29% and +15.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Right now, Marriott International possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Marriott International is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.53.

It is also worth noting that MAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Hotels and Motels stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.