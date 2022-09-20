Marriott International (MAR) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed at $157.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the hotel company had lost 0.35% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Marriott International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $1.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.27 billion, up 33.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.48 per share and revenue of $20.33 billion, which would represent changes of +103.13% and +46.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Marriott International is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marriott International has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.28 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.77.

It is also worth noting that MAR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Hotels and Motels was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.