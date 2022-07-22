Marriott International (MAR) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed at $150.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the hotel company had gained 13.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 8.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Marriott International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 98.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.97 billion, up 57.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +88.4% and +41.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. Marriott International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Marriott International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.47, so we one might conclude that Marriott International is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.