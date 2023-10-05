Marriott International (MAR) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Marriott International (MAR) standing at $194.77, reflecting a -0.03% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

The hotel company's stock has dropped by 3.75% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marriott International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.09, reflecting a 23.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.91 billion, up 11.17% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.63 per share and a revenue of $23.93 billion, representing changes of +29% and +15.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. At present, Marriott International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Marriott International is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.56. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.06.

Meanwhile, MAR's PEG ratio is currently 1.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Hotels and Motels industry stood at 1.49 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

