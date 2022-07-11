Marriott International (MAR) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed at $137.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the hotel company had lost 13.81% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Marriott International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. On that day, Marriott International is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.08 billion, up 61.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $19.83 billion, which would represent changes of +87.77% and +43.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. Marriott International is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Marriott International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.18, so we one might conclude that Marriott International is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

