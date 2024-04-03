Marriott International (MAR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Marriott International (MAR) closed at $250.59, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the hotel company had lost 0.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marriott International will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.17, indicating a 3.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.97 billion, showing a 6.3% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.47 per share and a revenue of $25.44 billion, signifying shifts of -5.21% and +7.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Marriott International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Marriott International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.15. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.75.

Investors should also note that MAR has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Hotels and Motels stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

