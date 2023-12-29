Marriott International (MAR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Marriott International (MAR) standing at $225.51, reflecting a +0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the hotel company had gained 10.55% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marriott International in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.12, showcasing an 8.16% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.32 billion, up 6.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.59 per share and a revenue of $23.93 billion, demonstrating changes of +28.4% and +15.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. Right now, Marriott International possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marriott International has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.1 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.2, so one might conclude that Marriott International is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, MAR's PEG ratio is currently 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Hotels and Motels industry stood at 1.68 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

