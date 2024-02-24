Marriott International (MAR) Price Target Increased by 10.91% to 243.95

The average one-year price target for Marriott International (NasdaqGS:MAR) has been revised to 243.95 / share. This is an increase of 10.91% from the prior estimate of 219.94 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 288.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.99% from the latest reported closing price of 251.48 / share.

Marriott International Declares $0.52 Dividend

On February 8, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2024 will receive the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $251.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.11%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=127).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAR is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 207,316K shares. The put/call ratio of MAR is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,424K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,797K shares, representing an increase of 15.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 92.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,886K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,052K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,580K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,772K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 84.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,020K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,140K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,099K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,082K shares, representing an increase of 19.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 36.58% over the last quarter.

Marriott International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.