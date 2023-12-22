Marriott International (MAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Marriott International (MAR) standing at $222.62, reflecting a +0.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The hotel company's stock has climbed by 5.66% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.87% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marriott International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.12, showcasing an 8.16% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.32 billion, indicating a 6.63% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.59 per share and a revenue of $23.93 billion, signifying shifts of +28.4% and +15.22%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Marriott International presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marriott International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.62 for its industry.

Investors should also note that MAR has a PEG ratio of 1.49 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Hotels and Motels was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

