Marriott International (MAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marriott International (MAR) closed at $154.80, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hotel company had lost 7.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Marriott International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, up 94.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.04 billion, up 60.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $19.8 billion, which would represent changes of +87.15% and +42.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Marriott International is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Marriott International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.69.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

