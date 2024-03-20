Marriott International (MAR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Marriott International (MAR) standing at $254.05, reflecting a +1.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the hotel company had gained 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marriott International in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.17, showcasing a 3.83% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.97 billion, indicating a 6.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.47 per share and revenue of $25.44 billion, which would represent changes of -5.21% and +7.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.2% downward. As of now, Marriott International holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Marriott International is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.36, which means Marriott International is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that MAR has a PEG ratio of 1.81 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

