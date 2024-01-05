Marriott International (MAR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Marriott International (MAR) closed the most recent trading day at $222.42, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the hotel company had gained 5.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.75%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marriott International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Marriott International is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.32 billion, up 6.63% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.71% increase. Marriott International presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marriott International is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.49. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.04 for its industry.

It's also important to note that MAR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Hotels and Motels industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

