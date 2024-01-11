Marriott International (MAR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed at $227.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Shares of the hotel company witnessed a gain of 3.99% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marriott International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.12, marking an 8.16% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.32 billion, indicating a 6.63% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% higher. Currently, Marriott International is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Marriott International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.52.

We can also see that MAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Hotels and Motels industry stood at 1.47 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.