Marriott International (MAR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed at $143.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hotel company had lost 3.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marriott International as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 96.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.96 billion, up 57.4% from the year-ago period.

MAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $19.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.77% and +40.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher within the past month. Marriott International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Marriott International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.98.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

