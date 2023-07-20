Marriott International (MAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed at $191.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the hotel company had gained 8% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marriott International as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $2.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.05 billion, up 13.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.42 per share and revenue of $23.49 billion, which would represent changes of +25.86% and +13.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% higher. Marriott International is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Marriott International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.14, which means Marriott International is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that MAR has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Hotels and Motels stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.