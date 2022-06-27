Marriott International (MAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed at $140.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the hotel company had lost 19.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marriott International as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 96.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.08 billion, up 61.39% from the year-ago period.

MAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $19.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.77% and +43.07%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. Marriott International is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Marriott International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.73.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

