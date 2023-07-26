Marriott International (MAR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marriott International (MAR) closed at $193.73, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hotel company had gained 9.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marriott International as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $2.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.05 billion, up 13.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.43 per share and revenue of $23.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.01% and +13.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. Marriott International is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Marriott International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.44.

It is also worth noting that MAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Hotels and Motels stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

