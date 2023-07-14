Marriott International (MAR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Marriott International (MAR) closed the most recent trading day at $189.39, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the hotel company had gained 8.38% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Marriott International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $2.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.05 billion, up 13.29% from the year-ago period.

MAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.41 per share and revenue of $23.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.71% and +13.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. Marriott International is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Marriott International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.74.

Investors should also note that MAR has a PEG ratio of 1.46 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

