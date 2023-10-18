Marriott International (MAR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Marriott International (MAR) closed the most recent trading day at $194.40, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

The hotel company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.52% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marriott International in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 2, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.09, showcasing a 23.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.91 billion, up 11.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.63 per share and a revenue of $23.93 billion, representing changes of +29% and +15.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Marriott International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Marriott International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.88. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.81.

Investors should also note that MAR has a PEG ratio of 1.37 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

