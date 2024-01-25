Marriott International (MAR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Marriott International (MAR) ending at $242.52, denoting a +1.95% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hotel company had gained 5.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marriott International in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, up 8.16% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.32 billion, reflecting a 6.63% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. At present, Marriott International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marriott International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.36. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.53.

One should further note that MAR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Hotels and Motels industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

