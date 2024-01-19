Marriott International (MAR) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Marriott International (MAR) ended the recent trading session at $233.67, demonstrating a +0.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.7%.

The hotel company's shares have seen an increase of 4.89% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marriott International will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2024. On that day, Marriott International is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.16%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.32 billion, reflecting a 6.63% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Marriott International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Marriott International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Marriott International is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.63, so one might conclude that Marriott International is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that MAR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Hotels and Motels industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.