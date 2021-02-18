Marriott International Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marriott International Inc. (MAR):

-Earnings: -$164 million in Q4 vs. $279 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.50 in Q4 vs. $0.85 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39 million or $0.12 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.17 billion in Q4 vs. $5.37 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.