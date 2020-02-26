Marriott International Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $279 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $317 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $517 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $5.37 billion from $5.29 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $517 Mln. vs. $497 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q4): $5.37 Bln vs. $5.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47- $1.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $940 - $950 Mln

