Marriott International Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $752 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $630 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $634 million or $2.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $5.93 billion from $5.31 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $752 Mln. vs. $630 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.51 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q3): $5.93 Bln vs. $5.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.04 to $2.13 Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 to $8.59

