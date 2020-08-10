Marriott International Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marriott International Inc. (MAR):

-Earnings: -$234 million in Q2 vs. $232 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.72 in Q2 vs. $0.69 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$210 million or -$0.64 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.42 per share -Revenue: $1.46 billion in Q2 vs. $5.31 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.