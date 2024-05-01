Marriott International Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $564 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $757 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $620 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $5.98 billion from $5.62 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $564 Mln. vs. $757 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.93 vs. $2.43 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.98 Bln vs. $5.62 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.43 to $2.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,340 to $1,355 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $9.31 to $9.65 Full year revenue guidance: $5,180 to $5,280 Mln

