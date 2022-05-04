Marriott International Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marriott International Inc. (MAR):

Earnings: $377 million in Q1 vs. -$11 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.14 in Q1 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $413 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.90 per share Revenue: $4.20 billion in Q1 vs. $2.32 billion in the same period last year.

