Marriott International Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $31 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $375 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $4.68 billion from $5.01 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $85 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $4.68 Bln vs. $5.01 Bln last year.

