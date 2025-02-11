Marriott International Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $455 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $848 million, or $2.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $686 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $6.429 billion from $6.095 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $455 Mln. vs. $848 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $2.87 last year. -Revenue: $6.429 Bln vs. $6.095 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.26

