Marriott International Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $584 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $752 million, or $2.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $638 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $6.255 billion from $5.928 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $584 Mln. vs. $752 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.07 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.255 Bln vs. $5.928 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.31 to $2.39 Full year EPS guidance: $9.19 to $9.27

