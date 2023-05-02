Marriott International Gains On Addition Of City Express Brand

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) shares are adding more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced the completion of the acquisition of the City Express brand portfolio from Hotels City Express and the launch of its brand City Express by Marriott.

The operator of franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world said City Express consists of approximately 150 properties. Marriot is expanding its portfolio into the fast-growing affordable midscale segment through the acquisition.

Currently, shares are at $178.40, up 4.85 percent from the previous close of $170.14 on a volume of 449,897.

