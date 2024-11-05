News & Insights

Marriott International Faces Regulatory Risks Over Unregistered Equity Sales

November 05, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Marriott International (MAR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Marriott International faces a potential business risk associated with the unregistered sales of equity securities, which could lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial penalties. This risk highlights the importance of compliance in financial operations, as any missteps in equity transactions could negatively impact investor trust and the company’s market reputation. Furthermore, the use of proceeds from these transactions and issuer purchases of equity securities must align with regulatory requirements to avoid legal challenges. It is crucial for Marriott to ensure transparency and adherence to securities laws to mitigate these risks effectively.

The average MAR stock price target is $258.08, implying 0.64% upside potential.

