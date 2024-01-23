News & Insights

Markets
MAR

Marriott International, Delonix Group Reaches Long-Term Strategic Cooperation Deal In Mainland China

January 23, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Marriott International and Delonix Group, China-based hospitality company, Tuesday announced a long-term cooperation agreement under which the two companies will work together to grow Marriott's Tribute Portfolio brand in mainland China.

The Delonix portfolio currently includes ten hotel brands with over 1,400 hotels open or in the development pipeline.

Marriott International will franchise its Tribute Portfolio brand in connection with selected Grand New Century and other premium brand hotels managed by Delonix Group.

"Our collaboration with Marriott International demonstrates our confidence in the premium hotel market in China," commented Alex Zheng, Executive Chairman of Delonix Group. "Leveraging the strength of Marriott International's Tribute Portfolio brand, competitive affiliation cost structure, and robust loyalty program in China and globally, as well as Delonix Group's fast-growing Betterwood membership program, we are committed to offer additional value to hotel owners and elevated travel experiences for Chinese travelers. The agreement represents an unprecedented opportunity to drive the long-term growth of Delonix premium brands and Tribute Portfolio in China."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.