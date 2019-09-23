Marriott International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MAR

In trading on Monday, shares of Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $126.17, changing hands as low as $125.40 per share. Marriott International, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAR's low point in its 52 week range is $100.62 per share, with $144.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.00.

