Marriott International 2023 Net Rooms Growth At 4.7% - Quick Facts

January 22, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) reported record year of global signings with 52 percent more organic rooms signed in 2023 than in 2022. The company achieved net rooms growth of 4.7 percent in 2023 to over 1.597 million. In the U.S. & Canada, the company signed a record 91,000 rooms, 37,000 of which were the result of its strategic licensing agreement with MGM Resorts International.

At the end of 2023, Marriott's worldwide system consisted of nearly 8,800 properties and more than 1,597,000 rooms in 139 countries and territories. The company added over 400 properties and nearly 64,000 organic gross rooms in 2023.

Stocks mentioned

