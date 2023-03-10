Markets
MAR

Marriott Gets Regulatory Nod In Mexico To Buy City Express Brand Portfolio

March 10, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) said on Friday that it has received approval from Mexico's Federal Economic Competition Commission or COFECE, to buy City Express brand portfolio from Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. ( HCITY).

The transaction, expected to be closed in the second quarter, will allow Marriott to acquire the Hoteles City Express brands. This includes around 150 hotels totaling around 17,000 rooms in over 70 cities in Mexico and three additional countries in Latin America.

Upon the completion of the deal, the acquirer expects to update the City Express brands with its signature "by Marriott" endorsement.

As announced in October, last year, Marriott will pay $100 million for Hoteles City's brand portfolio, including City Express, City Express Plus, City Express Suites, City Express Junior, and City Centro.

Stabilized franchise fees are expected to be around $10 million for the existing portfolio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.