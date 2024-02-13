News & Insights

US Markets
MAR

Marriott forecasts 2024 profit below estimates as US travel demand moderates

Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

February 13, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

Adds share reaction and quarterly result from paragraph 3

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Marriott International MAR.O forecast 2024 profit below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as travel demand in the United States normalizes from its post-pandemic peak.

The company sees a full-year profit of between $9.18 and $9.52 per share, while analysts had expected $9.69 per share, LSEG data showed.

Marriott's shares were down 0.7% in premarket trade.

Travel demand in the U.S. has been returning to normal levels after seeing a post-pandemic spike from "revenge travel", hurting travel companies.

Marriott on Tuesday reported an adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $3.57 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.12 per share.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Aishwarya.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.