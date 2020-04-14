Marriott expects 60% drop in revenue per room in March

April 14 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc MAR.O on Tuesday estimated a 60% decline in revenue per available room, a key measure of hotel health, in March as the coronavirus crisis brought global travel to a virtual standstill.

Overall, for the first quarter it expects to report a 23% drop in revenue per available room.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

