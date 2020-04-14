Marriott expects 60% drop in March revenue per room on coronavirus hit

Adds details, comment

April 14 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc MAR.O on Tuesday estimated a 60% decline in revenue per available room, a key measure of hotel health, in March as the coronavirus crisis brought global travel to a virtual standstill.

The company, however, said booking trends were improving in China, where the novel coronavirus originated, as travel restrictions ease and offices slowly reopen.

Occupancy in Greater China rose to roughly 20% in the first week of April, Marriott said.

But booking trends for the rest of the world have not yet stabilized, it added.

Overall, for the first quarter Marriott expects to report a 23% drop in revenue per available room.

The company "does not expect to see a material improvement (in performance) until there is a view that the spread of COVID-19 has moderated and governments have lifted restrictions," it said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

