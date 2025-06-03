Marriott Expands Portfolio With Debut Launch of StudioRes Fort Myers

Marriott International, Inc. MAR has marked the debut of its midscale extended stay segment with the exemplary opening of the very first StudioRes hotel, StudioRes Fort Myers, in Florida.



Through this debut, Marriott opens the gateway for the launch of more than 40 StudioRes properties across the US and Canada, which are anticipated to open by the end of 2027.



MAR stock inched down 1% during yesterday’s trading hours but inched up 0.2% in the after-hours.

Marriott’s Debut Launch

Penned two years ago, StudioRes is a thoughtfully curated stay concept, catering to a diversified bunch of travelers, including those on long-term work trips, construction projects, relocations and more.



With nightly rates ranging about $100 per night, this all-studios 124-key property offers a smart extended stay experience to its travelers. The amenities include studio-style rooms favorable for a single or double bed, a lounging area and a kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator. Furthermore, communal spaces, outdoor patios and fitness centers add to the essence of the property.



Located near the Southwest Florida International Airport, StudioRes Fort Myers offers travelers eye-catching touristy areas, including Sanibel and Captiva Island, nature and wildlife at Manatee Park, Lakes Park and The Caloosahatchee River, alongside other tourist activities.



Moreover, StudioRes properties will eventually be included in Marriott’s top-tier travel program, Marriott Bonvoy, ensuring members get the opportunity to earn and redeem points for their stay across the properties.

Marriott Leveling Up Its Portfolio

Marriott is a leading company in the luxury and lifestyle space, which includes more than 30 brands that own nearly 9,500 properties in 144 countries and territories as of March 2025. The company’s extensive portfolio and strong brand position allow it to charge a premium room rate in the highly competitive lodging industry. With brand portfolios grouped into luxury, premium, select, midscale and residencies, Marriott can cater to the diversified needs of its customers globally. Some renowned brand names include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites and many more.



MAR’s efforts to strengthen its presence outside the United States, especially in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, are encouraging. Notably, European pipelines have grown consistently in the recent past and are expected to continue going forward. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, Marriott's development pipeline totaled 3,808 hotels with approximately 587,000 rooms. More than 244,000 rooms were under construction.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this worldwide hospitality company focused on lodging management and franchising have gained 5.6% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 3.7% growth. Its focus on the expansion of its diversified portfolio globally is expected to foster growth in the upcoming period against the favorable travel demand backdrop.

