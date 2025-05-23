Marriott Expands Luxury Footprint With St. Regis in Costa Rica

Marriott International MAR has taken a strategic step to deepen its luxury footprint in Latin America by announcing a signed agreement with Solana PA, S.R.L. to introduce its premier St. Regis Hotels & Resorts brand in Costa Rica. The high-end development will mark the brand’s debut in the country and is set to elevate the Gulf of Papagayo in Guanacaste as a luxury destination.



Spanning 20 hectares, this premium resort and residential project is set to break ground in July 2025 and welcome guests by early 2027. Its location, just 25 minutes from Liberia International Airport, offers convenient access to one of Central America’s most stunning coastlines.



The property's design draws from Costa Rica’s vibrant culture and oceanic backdrop. Guests and residents can expect six culinary concepts, ranging from the casual Casa Club to The Cliff, a fusion of Japanese and Costa Rican influences. A St. Regis Bar & Speakeasy, an exclusive beach club, an expansive spa and multiple pools are also part of the development.



The resort will provide more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, catering to the demand for high-end corporate and social gatherings. The project also reflects Marriott’s focus on integrating local craftsmanship and sustainability. Key collaborators include renowned architecture firm Sordo Madaleno, Gensler Mexico City for interiors and wellness consultant Ana Ramirez of Ancestral Handmade Hotels.



Costa Rica’s growing appeal for affluent travelers makes it a natural choice for this milestone. Marriott currently operates six St. Regis properties across the Caribbean and Latin America. This addition is poised to boost its regional influence significantly.



The expansion reinforces Marriott’s commitment to growth in upscale markets while leveraging its global brand power. With rising luxury travel demand in Central America, the St. Regis Papagayo positions Marriott to capture long-term value in an increasingly competitive landscape.

MAR Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of this worldwide hospitality company focused on lodging management and franchising have gained 10.3% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 10% growth.



Moving through 2025 and beyond, the company’s strategic in-house initiatives, diversified global portfolio, Marriott Bonvoy travel platform and top-tier loyalty program are expected to support growth amid the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.



