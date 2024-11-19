Marriott expands branded residences portfolio in EMEA

Marriott (MAR) announced growth in its branded residential portfolio in the Europe, Middle East & Africa, or EMEA, region, with 70 projects in the portfolio, including 43 projects in its signed pipeline and 27 open properties. In the past two years, the global hospitality leader has signed 26 agreements to bring branded residences to destinations in the region, more than double the amount from the preceding two years.
