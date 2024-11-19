News & Insights

Stocks

Marriott expands branded residences portfolio in EMEA

November 19, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Marriott (MAR) announced growth in its branded residential portfolio in the Europe, Middle East & Africa, or EMEA, region, with 70 projects in the portfolio, including 43 projects in its signed pipeline and 27 open properties. In the past two years, the global hospitality leader has signed 26 agreements to bring branded residences to destinations in the region, more than double the amount from the preceding two years.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.