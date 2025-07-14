Markets
Marriott CFO And EVP Leeny Oberg To Retire In 2026; Names Two Longtime Executives As Successors

July 14, 2025 — 11:39 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Marriott International (MAR) announced that Leeny Oberg, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development, will retire on March 31, 2026, after 26 years with the company. Two seasoned Marriott executives have been appointed as her successors. Next year, Jen Mason will become the company's Chief Financial Officer and Shawn Hill will take on the role of Chief Development Officer.

The company announced that Jen Mason, a 33-year Marriott veteran, will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer once Oberg steps down from that role. Mason, 55, joined Marriott in 1992 and currently serves as Global Officer, Treasurer and Risk Management. Since joining Marriott in 1992, Mason has held several leadership roles, including CFO for the company's largest segment, the U.S. & Canada division, senior vice president of IT Business Partnership & Planning, as well as senior vice president, Sales & Marketing Planning Support. In addition, the company appoints Shawn Hill, 54, to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer effective January 1, 2026, initially reporting to Oberg, and after Oberg steps down from her role, to Capuano. Hill, who has been with the company for nearly 28 years, is currently Chief Development Officer for Marriott's Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC) region.

Hill started his career with Marriott in 1997. He worked at Marriott's headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland in Accounting, Finance, and Asset Management before moving to Hong Kong to join the Asia Pacific Development team in 2005.

